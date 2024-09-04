AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 10.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $63.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 12,062,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 9,786,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASTS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
