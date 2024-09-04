AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 10.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2024

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report) rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $63.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 12,062,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 9,786,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASTS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASTS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at about $9,270,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 22.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.