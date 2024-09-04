Astar (ASTR) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. Astar has a market cap of $410.10 million and $47.77 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Astar alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,205,448,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,132,048,071 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.