Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Atco Price Performance

Get Atco alerts:

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank cut Atco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Atco

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.