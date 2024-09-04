Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.12

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.10 ($0.16), with a volume of 1301067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.80 ($0.17).

Atlantic Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1,280.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.