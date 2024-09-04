AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AT&T by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Up 2.8 %

AT&T stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

