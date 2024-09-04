Australian Ethical Investment Limited (AEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Australian Ethical Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
Australian Ethical Investment Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Australian Ethical Investment Company Profile
