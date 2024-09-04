Australian Ethical Investment Limited (AEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Australian Ethical Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm invests in education, energy, electricity transmission & distribution, government, health & wellbeing, food production, telecommunications, transport, recycling and waste management, sustainable products & materials, Information technology, software and professional services, media, property, recreation financial services.

