Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) COO Sells $4,682,880.00 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.07.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

