Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Up 3.1 %

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Shares of APR.UN traded up C$0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.61. 40,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.23. The stock has a market cap of C$569.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.91. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62.

(Get Free Report

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.