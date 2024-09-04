Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.50.
Several analysts recently weighed in on APR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
