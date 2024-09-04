Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Stock Position Raised by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGE. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

AVGE stock opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.25. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $358.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.