Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 88,222 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up approximately 1.4% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 964.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $88.82.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

