Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,917 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.