Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,446,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,305,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,108,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 642,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,920,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:JCPB opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

