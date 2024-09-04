Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

