Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $8.57 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 1.0% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $88,073,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after buying an additional 544,342 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,488,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,022,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average is $102.91. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
