Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,845,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

