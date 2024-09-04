Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,823 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 48,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

XLSR opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

