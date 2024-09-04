Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $878.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $389.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $855.55 and its 200-day moving average is $797.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.18 and a one year high of $918.93.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

