Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 19,833 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 993,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,833 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 4.2% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $37,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

