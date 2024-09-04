Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 700,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after buying an additional 280,186 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 170,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 135,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.