Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 24,231 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,231 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,153 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after buying an additional 1,084,117 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at about $27,049,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 111.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 910,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after buying an additional 480,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $59.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

