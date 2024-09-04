AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Equities researchers at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

AVDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.03.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. AvidXchange’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 19,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $157,767.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 19,358 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $157,767.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 6,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,747.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,410,983 shares in the company, valued at $85,057,731.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 2.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AvidXchange by 96.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

