Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Up 6.7% in August

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of AWKNF stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Awakn Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

