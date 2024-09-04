Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Up 6.7% in August

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of AWKNF stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Awakn Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.26.
Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile
