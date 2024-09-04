B. Riley Cuts Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $2.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.10.

SPWH stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,303. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom acquired 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $85,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

