Banana Gun Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Banana Gun has a market cap of $126.95 million and approximately $47.00 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for about $36.97 or 0.00063709 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,703,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,394 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,703,944.33466454 with 3,433,394.49791425 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 35.3413481 USD and is down -10.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $28,155,288.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

