Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,582,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 3,319,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,970.2 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
Shares of BMDPF opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.94.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
