Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,582,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 3,319,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,970.2 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

Shares of BMDPF opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.94.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

