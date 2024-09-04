Bank of America Increases Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target to $29.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,146 shares of company stock valued at $710,274 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 222,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 229,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

