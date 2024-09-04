Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives $59.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,946,000 after buying an additional 87,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,533,000 after purchasing an additional 189,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,167,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 725,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.78. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

