Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,929 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEUR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IEUR opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

