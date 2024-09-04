Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $459.24 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $473.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.72.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

