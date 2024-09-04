Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $193.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.97 and its 200 day moving average is $182.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

