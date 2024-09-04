Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 25 LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 72,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

