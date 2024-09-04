Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 165,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.74. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.