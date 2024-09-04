Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $226,000 in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 13.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 117,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 182.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 51,023 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 50.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 50.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.