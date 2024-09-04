BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 143,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 246,196 shares.The stock last traded at $187.40 and had previously closed at $188.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

BeiGene Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.12 and a 200 day moving average of $161.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.64) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $67,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,004. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,806,000 after acquiring an additional 727,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,862,000 after buying an additional 117,905 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 858,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,240,000 after purchasing an additional 48,615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at about $54,412,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Stories

