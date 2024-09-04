Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of QYLD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. 1,583,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

