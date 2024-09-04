Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,133.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 388,603 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 114.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 347,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 291,079 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,587 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GCOW traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 222,580 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

