Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,359.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,359.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,372 shares of company stock valued at $111,366,433 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.08.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $8.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.90. 1,165,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.64 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

