Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.34. 601,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $557.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.24. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.62 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,147,321. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

