Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $20.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.19. 1,267,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,867. The company has a market cap of $460.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

