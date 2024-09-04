Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,053. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The stock has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.