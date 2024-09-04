Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,514 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 5,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $881.00. 431,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $855.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $797.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $540.18 and a 12-month high of $918.93. The firm has a market cap of $390.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

