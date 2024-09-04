Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 46,456 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,456 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.26. 5,438,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,337,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

