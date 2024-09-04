Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 12,456 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

IWM traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.74. 8,610,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,804,133. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

