Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 193.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 280,746 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 81,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 60,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $5,457,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 232.4% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter.

FTGS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,894. The company has a market capitalization of $566.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

