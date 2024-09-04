Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Down 7.6% in August

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE BHE opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $302,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,552.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,941 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,784 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 291,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 41,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

