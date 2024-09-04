Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 268.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Holley from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Holley has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $388.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.40 million. Holley had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Holley will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,228.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Holley by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,590,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,997 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,717.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 616,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 582,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 334,940 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,123,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 306,874 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Holley in the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

