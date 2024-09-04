BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Shares Down 0.5%

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 364.02 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 364.50 ($4.79). Approximately 869,557 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 824,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366.50 ($4.82).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,603.57 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 373.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 357.45.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

