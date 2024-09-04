Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Biohaven worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,702 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,776,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,072 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $46,010,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after buying an additional 973,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Trading Down 1.8 %

Biohaven stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 113,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,699. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.32. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.