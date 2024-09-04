Bitcoin Diamond 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,860.38 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.48 million and approximately $10,860.38 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00077042 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007064 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,856.22 or 0.34998577 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

