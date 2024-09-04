Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.65 million and $6,283.32 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00076711 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019829 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006967 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,235.97 or 0.34975570 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

